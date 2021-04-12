Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,680,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.91. 169,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,015,022. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.97 and its 200-day moving average is $154.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Cowen upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.