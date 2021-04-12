HollyGold (HGOLD) Price Reaches $1.30 on Exchanges

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002149 BTC on popular exchanges. HollyGold has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $91,649.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HollyGold has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00067497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.07 or 0.00277265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.86 or 0.00721668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,545.19 or 1.00476919 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $587.10 or 0.00974318 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About HollyGold

HollyGold was first traded on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,134 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HollyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

