Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $73.63 on Monday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Hologic by 5,025.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.