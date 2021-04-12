HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 186.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,668 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.73% of HomeStreet worth $12,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In other news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh purchased 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $397,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $931.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

