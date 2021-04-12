HOMIHELP Price Tops $3.03 on Top Exchanges (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One HOMIHELP coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00004994 BTC on major exchanges. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $77,322.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00054350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00087354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.38 or 0.00624053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00035169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00040943 BTC.

HOMIHELP Coin Profile

HOMIHELP (CRYPTO:HOMI) is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com . HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars.

