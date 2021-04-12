Honest Trading 11% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $29,620.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.17 or 0.00273730 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.89 or 0.00710102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,092.80 or 1.00194520 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $595.03 or 0.00992117 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00020135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars.

