Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Position Lessened by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.1% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,126. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.35 and its 200 day moving average is $199.02. The company has a market cap of $158.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $227.99.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Argus raised their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

