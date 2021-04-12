HOQU Reaches Market Cap of $405,994.66 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. HOQU has a total market cap of $405,994.66 and $540,520.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HOQU

HQX is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

