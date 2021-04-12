Horizon Acquisition Corp II’s (OTCMKTS:HZONU) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 19th

Horizon Acquisition Corp II’s (OTCMKTS:HZONU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 19th. Horizon Acquisition Corp II had issued 50,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Horizon Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45.

About Horizon Acquisition Corp II

There is no company description available for Horizon Acquisition II Corp.

