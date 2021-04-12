Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 240.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,169 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.34 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

