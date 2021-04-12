Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) traded up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.50. 7,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,887,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $961.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $203.56 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

In other news, EVP James P. Oneill sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $71,488.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,601.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $28,538.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,535.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,938 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 34.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

