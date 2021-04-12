Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Hits New 12-Month High at $785.20

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 785.20 ($10.26) and last traded at GBX 767.60 ($10.03), with a volume of 87887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 760.40 ($9.93).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 616.33 ($8.05).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 726.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 679.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The company has a market cap of £4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $9.10.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Paul Hayes bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £49,980 ($65,299.19).

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

