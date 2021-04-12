Howdoo 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.02 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00055257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00089071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.82 or 0.00664424 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00035750 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 coins. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

