H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Shares Down 1.4%

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) was down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 2,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

