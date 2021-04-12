HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Increased to GBX 470 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 470 ($6.14) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 425.77 ($5.56).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 431.85 ($5.64) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 428.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 384. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

