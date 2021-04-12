HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Earns “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HSBC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of HSBC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.75. 61,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,101. HSBC has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in HSBC by 529.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in HSBC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 61,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

