Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hub Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.62.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.42. 1,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,652. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $68.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

