Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.67% from the company’s current price.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.34.

Shares of HBM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.46. 27,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,648. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 355,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 201,611 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,774,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 368,397 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,440,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,084,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

