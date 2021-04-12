Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $21.23 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 160,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $132.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.08 and a 200 day moving average of $123.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

