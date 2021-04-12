Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €38.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €30.47 ($35.85).

Shares of BOSS stock traded up €0.99 ($1.16) on Monday, reaching €34.73 ($40.86). The stock had a trading volume of 630,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.91. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €36.86 ($43.36).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

