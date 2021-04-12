Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €38.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €30.47 ($35.85).

Shares of BOSS stock traded up €0.99 ($1.16) on Monday, reaching €34.73 ($40.86). The stock had a trading volume of 630,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.91. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €36.86 ($43.36).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.