Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 108.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Shares of HGEN opened at $17.25 on Monday. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humanigen will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $990,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,882,468.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 559,920 shares of company stock worth $10,619,991 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth $7,459,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth $5,320,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

