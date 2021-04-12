Humaniq Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $10,060.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00055218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.02 or 0.00683440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00088547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00036383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00043854 BTC.

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

