HUNT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18,260.00 (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, HUNT has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000848 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $56.09 million and $18,260.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00055247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00088082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.79 or 0.00661796 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00035992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00043744 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.