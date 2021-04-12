Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HBAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.87.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,778 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 175,502 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

