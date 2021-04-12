Huntington National Bank Acquires 28,088 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,088 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Capital One Financial worth $44,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 163,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after buying an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,736,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

COF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.52. 17,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,265. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $134.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.80.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

