Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,584 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Union Pacific by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.68. 8,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $141.22 and a 1 year high of $224.62. The company has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.46.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

