Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.12% of Baxter International worth $49,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 326,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,216 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Baxter International by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.21. 7,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,563. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.53.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.87.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.