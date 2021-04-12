Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.2% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $103,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.98. 57,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,208,839. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $334.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

