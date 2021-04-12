Huntington National Bank Buys 7,473 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.07% of Chubb worth $52,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.89.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.44. 6,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,849. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

