Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,655 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $32,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after buying an additional 2,012,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $36.51. 152,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,853,941. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $203.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.