Huntington National Bank Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,243 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $51,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in American Express by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Express by 98.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,919 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1,230.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 44,582 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 9.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.95. 23,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,679,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $151.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

