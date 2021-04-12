Huntington National Bank Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,874 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.09% of Prologis worth $70,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,703. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The company has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

