Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,316 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $41,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.45.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $554.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $526.72 and a 200-day moving average of $517.56. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $367.70 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $245.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.