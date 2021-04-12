Huntington National Bank Has $126.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $126,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 77,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after purchasing an additional 19,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.72. 31,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,734. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.08. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $147.60 and a 12 month high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

