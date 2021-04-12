Huntington National Bank Has $64.47 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.12% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $64,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after buying an additional 124,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.47. 6,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,349. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $5,998,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,462,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,880 shares of company stock worth $33,262,901 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

