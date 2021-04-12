Huntington National Bank Has $65.27 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $65,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 261.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after buying an additional 159,711 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $334,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.25.

PYPL stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $266.28. 92,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,332,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.34 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $311.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.67, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.62 and its 200 day moving average is $228.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

