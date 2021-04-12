Huntington National Bank Has $69.42 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,666 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Lam Research worth $69,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $9.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $652.90. The company had a trading volume of 15,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,265. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $229.69 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $572.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.46. The company has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.71.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

