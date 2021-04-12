Huntington National Bank Purchases 1,127 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $141,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded down $16.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,253.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,431. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,071.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,820.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,182.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2,273.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,140.07.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.