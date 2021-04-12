Huntington National Bank Purchases 11,756 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.2% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $96,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.14 on Monday, hitting $193.29. 22,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.30 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

