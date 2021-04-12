Huntington National Bank Purchases 2,186 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $79,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $285.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,198. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.47 and its 200-day moving average is $249.03. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $165.71 and a 52 week high of $287.82. The company has a market cap of $181.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.96.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.