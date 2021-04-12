Huntington National Bank Purchases 4,854 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $77,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.12. 43,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,653,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

