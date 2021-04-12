Huntington National Bank Purchases 8,825 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $103,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,022. The stock has a market cap of $424.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

