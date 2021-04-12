Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,126 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $74,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Stolper Co raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 17,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $377.66. The company had a trading volume of 19,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,240. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.95. The company has a market capitalization of $357.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $258.18 and a 1 year high of $380.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.45.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

