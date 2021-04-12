Huntington National Bank Reduces Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,639 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $50,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after purchasing an additional 945,119 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,691,000 after purchasing an additional 886,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,278,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,330. The stock has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.06. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $193.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.