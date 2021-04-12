Huntington National Bank Sells 13,553 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,553 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $53,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.49 on Monday, hitting $228.47. The company had a trading volume of 30,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.35 and a 200-day moving average of $199.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $227.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Argus boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

