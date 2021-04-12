Huntington National Bank Sells 17,383 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,383 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.3% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank owned 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $111,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 179,662 shares of company stock worth $13,677,453 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.12. 33,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,097,126. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.28. The company has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

