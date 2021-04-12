Huntington National Bank Sells 25,320 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,091 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 25,320 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $29,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,251,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 371.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,390,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $81,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,548 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.59. The company had a trading volume of 172,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,908,039. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

