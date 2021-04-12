Huntington National Bank Sells 4,526 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $29,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 57,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 385,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 17,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 19,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.62. 251,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,547,877. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $53.67 and a 12 month high of $78.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

