Huntington National Bank Sells 68,513 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68,513 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $35,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 45,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. North American Management Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 14,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.6% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 3,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.1% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

LMT stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $384.80. 6,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,162. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

