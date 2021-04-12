Huntington National Bank Sells 93,334 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 93,334 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $63,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Facebook by 26.4% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.0% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,586 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 11.4% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $310.60. 129,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,455,373. The company has a market cap of $884.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.91. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.34 and a 12-month high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,346,594 shares of company stock worth $367,106,993 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.15.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.